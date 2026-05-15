India News | 'Build Bhojshala Temple Like Ram Mandir': T Raja Singh Urges PM Modi Following Court Verdict

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Former BJP leader T Raja Singh on Friday hailed the high court's verdict regarding the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, stating that after a struggle spanning over a century, the decision has finally come in favour of the Hindu community.

Speaking to the ANI on the significance of the judgment, Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate the construction of a "grand temple" at the site, drawing parallels to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

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"Even after India gained independence, Hindu organisations fought for many years. After about 124 years, today the case of Bhojshala has come in support of Hindus, and the judgment has also been delivered. A survey was conducted in the entire temple premises in 98 days," he said.

He expressed his gratitude over the legal outcome, describing it as a historic moment for devotees.

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"Today the court has given its verdict in favour of Hindus... I would like to request our Prime Minister Modi that just as you have built the Ram Temple, in the same way, the Bhojshala Temple should also be built in a grand manner. Not only the Indians but people from abroad will also come and visit there..."

His remarks came after the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a historic verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj.

Addressing media personnel after the court's order, Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the judgment as "historic."

"The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict..., the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship and has recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj," Jain said.

The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

"Regarding our demand for the repatriation of the idol currently housed in a London museum, the Court has directed the government to consider this request; the Court also noted that the Muslim side is free to present its views before the government as well. Additionally, the Court has asked the government to consider allocating alternative land to the Muslim side," he said.

In an effort to provide a resolution for the other party, Jain said that the court has suggested the allocation of alternate land for the Muslim side.

"The Court has granted us the right to perform worship rituals and has directed the government to oversee the management of the site. The ASI's previous order, which granted the right to offer Namaz (prayers), has been completely set aside; henceforth, only Hindu worship shall take place there," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)