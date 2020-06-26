Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 26 (ANI): Wood carving artisans in Jaipur say that their business has been adversely affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mahesh Jangid, an artisan said, "We used to sell our carvings to hotels but they are closed due to coronavirus. We are also unable to export our products".

Also Read | Fuel Prices Today: Diesel, Priced at Rs 80.19, Remains Expensive Than Petrol in Delhi for Third Consecutive Day; Check Rates of Petrol & Diesel in Other Metros.

Explaining about his art, Jangid said, "My grandfather started this work. He got a national award for this in 1971. My father also got a national award in 1973. I also learned this work and I got a national award in 1993. Now my two sons are doing this work."

"The work is done on sandalwood and Kadam wood. We do the design and carvings on wood. We get demand for our work from within the country and from abroad. We also get orders from abroad as well. We also used to sell in the government's cottage emporium here," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Federal Reserve Ordered 34 Major US Banks to Suspend Share BuyBacks in Q3 & Limit Dividend Payments to Shareholders: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)