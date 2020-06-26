New Delhi, June 26: The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday increased the rates for petrol and diesel in the country for the 20th consecutive day. Diesel continued to cost more than petrol in the national capital and crossed Rs 80/litre for the second day. It has further been increased by 17 paise/litre in Delhi, following which the rate of diesel stood at Rs 80.19/litre. While for petrol, the rates have been hiked by 21 paise/litre in Delhi and it stood at Rs 80.13/litre. Earlier on Wednesday, the price of diesel surpassed the price of petrol in the national capital to become the most expensive transport fuel.

Apart from Delhi, the price of petrol and diesel also saw a rise in other parts of the country. In Mumbai, the rate of petrol was at 86.89/litre, up by Rs 0.19, while for Kolkata it was Rs 81.80/litre (increase by Rs 0.19). For Chennai, the customers will have to dish out Rs 83.35/litre (increase by Rs 0.17). Fuel Prices Today: Diesel Rate Crosses Rs 80 in Delhi, Remains Expensive Than Petrol For Second Consecutive Day; Check Rates of Petrol & Diesel in Other Metros.

Here's the rate of fuel in New Delhi:

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 80.13/litre (increase by 0.21) and Rs 80.19/litre (increase by Rs 0.17), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/Kkq6oOyzMq — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Though the rate of diesel surpassed petrol in national capital, it remained to be below Rs 80/litre in other metros. The rate of diesel in Mumbai stood at 78.49/litre, up by Rs 0.15. For Kolkata and Chennai, the rate of diesel were also increased and it stood at Rs 75.32/litre and 77.42/litre respectively (up by Rs 0.14 and Rs 0.13).

Meanwhile, rate of petrol in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Bhopal stood at Rs 82.72, Rs 83.16, Rs 86.60, Rs 87.23 and Rs 87.75 per litre respectively. The diesel rate in these cities were Rs 76.24, Rs 78.34, Rs 77.03, Rs 80.97 and Rs 79.06 per litre respectively.

