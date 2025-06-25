Jamshedpur, Jun 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old Chatra-based businessman was found dead in a hotel in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, hours after he checked in, police said.

The deceased, Subodh Singh, along with his partner and driver, checked into the hotel on Tuesday night.

When Subodh's partner, who was in the same room, tried to wake him up, but he did not respond.

He was taken to Tata Main Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police sent the body for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death," the officer said.

"Investigations are underway from all possible angles. We are questioning Subodh's partner and his driver," he said.

Family members of the victim suspected foul play and demanded a thorough investigation.

