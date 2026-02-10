Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal on Tuesday said the investigation into the Lamborghini car accident on VIP Road is ongoing, confirming that accused Shivam Mishra's name has been included in the FIR.

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner said, "This investigation is going on. As I had told you, his (Shivam Mishra) name was not there earlier. His name has come up in the investigation, and our police have gone to his house to interrogate him. We have received this message from his house that he is hospitalised. His father has been called and will speak, and he says he will cooperate with the police. The entire investigation and any further legal action will be dealt with as per the law."

Raghubir Lal clarified that Shivam Mishra is considered the driver based on the evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage.

"When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR," he added.

The commissioner further stated that Shivam's father will also participate in the investigation, as the notice has been issued.

"Let me make one thing clear to you, only one person is injured in this and that too is a minor injury. His father will come; we have issued a notice, and he will present his side. He will participate in the investigation," he further said.

The police Commissioner also confirmed that the Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized, and an FIR has been registered.

Meanwhile, accused Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, on Monday claimed that his client was not driving the luxury car when it allegedly hit pedestrians and a motorcycle on VIP Road, injuring several people.

Speaking to reporters, the lawyer stated that Mishra's driver was operating the vehicle. Furthermore, a hearing is scheduled for February 10.

"The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow (today). Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him," he said.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when a speeding Lamborghini car struck a parked motorcycle, before ramming into a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle and other parts of the body. The motorcycle was badly damaged. Several pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel described the aftermath, saying, "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident." (ANI)

