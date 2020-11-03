By Bye-Election For Rajya Sabha Seat In Karnataka On December 1

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Election Commission on Monday said that Rajya Sabha by-polls for one seat in Karnataka are scheduled to be held on December 1.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Voting Live News Updates: Governor Phagu Chauhan Cast His Vote at Government School in Digha.

"Bye-election to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Karnataka to fill one casual vacancy to be held on December 1," the Election Commission said.

It also said that polls for the biennial election to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 11 constituencies and Maharashtra Legislative Council from five constituencies will be held on December 1. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Live Streaming: Watch Live Updates on Voting in 94 Constituencies on Zee Bihar Jharkhand and News18 Bihar Jharkhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)