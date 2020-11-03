Patna, November 3: Polling for the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be held across the state today, November 3. The second-phase voting will cover 94 seats while the upcoming third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. The love updates of the Bihar elections can be seen live in Hindi with all the live updates on voting on Zee Bihar Jharkhand and News18 Bihar Jharkhand. Bihar elections live streaming can be watched online on YouTube channels. Voters can vote from 7 am to 6 pm as the Election Commission has extended the voting time by one hour due to COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to watch Live streaming if Phase 2 polling on Zee Bihar Jharkhand.

In Phase 2 of Bihar polls, there are 1,463 candidates in the fray on the 94 seats of which nearly 10 percent are women candidates. Maharajganj has the maximum number of 27 candidates for any constituency while Darauli (04) has the lowest. Among the 2.85 crore voters, females account for 1.35 crore. The ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance, while the BJP-JD(U) alliance and the Congress-RJD combine are firmly in place. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2: How to Find Your Polling Booth? How to Check Your Name in Voters List And Download Voter Slip? All FAQs Answered.

Watch: Bihar Phase 2 Voting Live Streaming on News18 Bihar Jharkhand:

The second phase poll will decide the fate of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who is the opposition Grand Alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate. He is seeking re-election from Raghopur in Vaishali district which he had won by defeating BJP's Satish Kumar in 2015. The polling will also be a litmus test for his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav who is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district.

