Ranchi, Mar 16 (PTI) Bypolls to Gandey assembly constituency in Jharkhand will be held on May 20 alongwith parliamentary elections to constituencies in the state.

The Gandey seat in Giridih district fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Elections To Be Held in Five Phases in Maharashtra; Mumbai To Vote in Fifth Phase on May 20.

The JMM leader and BJP's Pradeep Verma were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand on March 14.

Earlier on December 31, a notification by the Assembly Secretariat had said: "It is being informed to the public that the Jharkhand Assembly Speaker has accepted the resignation letter of Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. The constituency is vacant with effect from December 31, 2023."

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 17 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The ruling alliance, led by JMM, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member House, while the BJP has 26 legislators and the AJSU Party has three. Additionally, the NCP and CPI(ML) each have one lawmaker, alongside two Independents and a nominated member.

Within the ruling alliance, the JMM has 29 MLAs, the Congress has 17, and the RJD has one.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)