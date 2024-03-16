Mumbai, March 16: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi and across India are observing the sixth Roza of Ramzan on March 17. Accordingly, Muslim community members will observe the sixth Roza or the fast of Ramzan from dusk till dawn. The holy month of Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, began on March 12 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of March 11. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar's timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the fourth Roza on March 17.

The holy month of Ramzan is also known as Ramadan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. During Ramzan, Muslim adults observe fast from morning to evening. They start their fast in the morning before sunrise and break their fast in the evening post-sunset. Before starting their fast, Muslims indulge in Sehri, a pre-dawn meal and end their fast in the evening with an Iftar meal. Ramzan 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Bring Joy, Good Health and Prosperity'.

Notably, all Muslim adults observe fasting during Ramzan, as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. During Ramadan, people also indulge in prayers, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities. The timings of Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city. Here's a look at the timings for the sixth Roza on March 17. Ramadan 2024 Do’s and Dont’s: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During the Sacred Fasting Month.

Sehri, Iftar Time for Sixth Roza on March 17:

Roza 6 March 17, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 5:32 AM 6:50 PM Delhi 5:09 AM 6:32 PM Kolkata 4:28 AM 5:48 PM Ahmedabad 5:31 AM 6:51 PM Bengaluru 5:14 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 5:03 AM 6:21 PM Hyderabad 5:10 AM 6:28 PM Srinagar 5:14 AM 6:41 PM Lucknow 4:55 AM 6:17 PM Bhopal 5:11 AM 6:31 PM Malappuram 5:21 AM 6:38 PM Patna 4:39 AM 6:00 PM Jaipur 5:16 AM 6:38 PM

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid al-Fitr 2024 after the crescent moon is sighted at the end of the month-long fasting period. Eid al-Fitr, or Eid Ul-Fitr, is one of the two major Islamic festivals celebrated globally.

