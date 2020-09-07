Raipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case count rose to 47,280 with 2,017 more people, including the state Congress chief, testing positive on Monday while the death toll climbed to 395 after 15 more people succumbed to the infection and co-morbidities, a health official said.

The state also witnessed the highest number of patients being discharged in a single day at 979, he added.

So far, 22,177 patients have recovered from the infection since the first case reported in March, leaving the state with 24,708 active cases, he said.

Of the 2,017 fresh cases reported from all the 28 districts, maximum was reported in Raipur district (654 cases), worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by Durg (197), Rajnandgaon (190), Bilaspur (173) and Janjgir- Champa (110), he said.

The new cases also included six persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states, he added.

State Congress president and MLA Mohan Markam tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

My report for coronavirus test has come positive due to which I have been hospitalised. I request all those who have came in my contactrecently to stay in quarantine and get themselves tested, Markam said.

Of the 15 deaths, six each took place on Monday and Sunday, two on Saturday and one on September 4, he said.

The state has recorded over 35,800 cases and 308 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With 16,866 cases, Raipur district tops the tally in the state and it has witnessed 207 deaths so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 47,280, new cases 2,017, deaths 395, discharged 22,177, active cases 24,708, people tested so far 6,81,978.

