New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of additional foodgrain to NFSA beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (Phase III) for a period of two months -- May and June 2021.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for allocation of additional foodgrains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Phase III- for another period of 2 months, May to June, 2021 at 5 kg per person per month free of cost for about 79.88 Crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (AAY & PHH) including those covered under DBT.

"The allocation of additional food-grain free of cost to approximately 79.88 crore individuals under TPDS @ 5 Kg per person per month for two months i.e. May to June 2021 would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs 25332.92 crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs 36789.2/MT for rice and Rs 25731.4/ MT for wheat," the official release reads.

The State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of the existing allocation ratio under NFSA.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution may also decide on the extension of the lifting or distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like a monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints, etc.

The total outgo in terms of food grains may be approximately 80 lakh metric tonne.

"Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by Corona Virus. No poor family will suffer on account of non-availability of food-grains due to disruption in the next two months," it reads. (ANI)

