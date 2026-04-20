The Mumbai Indians (MI) have received a timely boost ahead of their critical Match 30 encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Former captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma appears set to return to the starting line-up after missing the previous fixture due to a hamstring injury. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

The five-time champions are currently enduring a difficult run in IPL 2026, sitting at the bottom of the table after four consecutive losses. The availability of their most experienced batter is seen as vital for a side desperate to revive its playoff aspirations.

Rohit Sharma Medical Update and Net Sessions

Rohit sustained a right hamstring strain during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 12 April, where he was forced to retire hurt on 19. While he sat out the subsequent match against the Punjab Kings, recent signs from the Mumbai camp are positive.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Sunday, MI assistant coach Paras Mhambrey provided a definitive update on the opener's condition. "He is fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here and look at Rohit's batting, he is working hard on it," Mhambrey told reporters.

Reportedly Rohit participated in a full practice session, facing both pace and spin with his trademark fluency, suggesting he has passed the necessary fitness tests to handle the intensity of a full match. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

Tactical Reshuffle: Who Makes Way for Rohit Sharma?

Rohit’s likely return presents a selection headache for the MI management, following the spectacular performance of Quinton de Kock. The South African wicketkeeper-batter struck a century (112) in the previous game while standing in for the injured veteran.

The Opening Combination: It is expected that Rohit will reclaim his spot at the top of the order alongside De Kock. This would likely mean Ryan Rickleton drops out of the playing XI to accommodate the overseas balance.

Middle Order Stability: With Rohit returning, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir will look to provide the aggression in the middle overs, a phase where Mumbai has struggled to maintain momentum during their recent losing streak. The Challenges in Ahmedabad

The task tonight remains formidable. The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are on a three-match winning streak and boast a perfect 4-0 home record against the Mumbai Indians at this venue.

The Ahmedabad pitch is traditionally a "batting paradise" with an average first-innings score of 185–195. However, the significant dew factor expected after the 12th over of the second innings makes chasing the preferred option for the toss-winning captain.

For Mumbai, a win tonight is non-negotiable to avoid being mathematically distanced from the top four. For Gujarat, a fourth straight victory would solidify their position in the upper half of the standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).