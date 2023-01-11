New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved setting up and promoting a National Level multistate cooperative export society under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002 with support from relevant Ministries especially Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry through their export-related policies, schemes & agencies by following the 'Whole of Government Approach' for undertaking exports of all goods and services produced by cooperatives and related entities.

The proposed society will provide thrust to exports from the cooperative sector by acting as an umbrella organisation for carrying out and promoting exports. This will help unlock the export potential of Indian cooperatives in global markets, said a press release Cabinet.

This proposed society will also help cooperatives get benefits of various export-related schemes and policies of different ministries of the Government of India in a focussed manner through the 'Whole of Government Approach', added the press release.

This will also help in achieving the goal of "Sahakar-se-Samriddhi" through the inclusive growth model of cooperatives where the members would benefit both by the realization of better prices through the export of their goods and services and also by dividends distributed out of the surplus generated by the society.

Higher exports through the proposed society will increase production of goods and services by the cooperatives at various levels thus leading to more employment in the cooperative sector.

The processing of goods and enhancing the services to match international standards will also generate additional employment.

Increased export of cooperative products would, in turn, also promote "Make in India" thus leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The national-level multi-state seed cooperative society will help to increase the Seed Replacement Rate (SRR), and Varietal Replacement Rate (VRR), ensuring the role of farmers in quality seed cultivation and seed variety trials, production and distribution of certified seeds with a single brand name by utilizing the network of all levels of cooperatives.

The society will act as an apex organization for the production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds; strategic research and development; and to develop of a system for the preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds; through various cooperative societies across the country, stated a Ministry of Cooperation statement issued following the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national-level multi-state seed cooperative society will be set up under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, and it will work with support from relevant ministries especially the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the National Seed Corporation (NSC) through their schemes and agencies following the 'Whole of the Government Approach'.

Prime Minister has observed that all efforts should be made to leverage the strengths of cooperatives and transform them into successful and vibrant business enterprises to realize the vision of "Sahakar-se-Samriddhi' as cooperatives hold the key to rural economic transformation in the country in agriculture and allied sectors. (ANI)

