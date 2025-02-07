New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its ex-post facto approval to the retaining of Waltair rail division in truncated form and renaming it as Vishakhapatnam division, a government press note said on Friday.

"Thus, one part of Waltair division, comprising approximately of the sections between stations Palasa-Vishakhapatnam- Duvvada, Kuneru Vizianagaram, Naupada Jn. Paralakhemundi, Bobbili Jn. Salur, Simhachalam North Duvvada bypass, Vadalapudi Duvvada and Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant Jaggayapalem (around 410 Km), will be retained as Waltair division under new South Coast Railway," the press note said.

"It would be renamed as Vishakhapatnam division because Waltair name is a colonial legacy that needs to be changed," it added.

According to the note, the other part of the Waltair division, comprising approximately of the sections between stations Kottavalasa Bacheli, Kuneru? Theruvali Jn., Singapur Rd.? Koraput Jn. and Paralakhemundi Gunpur (around 680 Km), will be converted into a new division with headquarter at Rayagada under East Coast Railway.

"Retention of Waltair division even in its truncated form will meet the demand and aspirations of the people of the area," the government said.

The Cabinet had on February 28, 2019 proposed a new zone as South Coast Railway Zone at Vishakhapatnam.

