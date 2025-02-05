Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from snow-covered area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The arms and ammunition, which were wrapped in a blanket and concealed in the hollow trunk of a tree, were recovered by a joint team of security forces at Anganpathri in Boniyar area, they said.

The recoveries included three AK 47 rifles, 11 AK magazines, 292 AK rounds, one UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), nine UBGL grenades and two hand grenades, the officials added.

