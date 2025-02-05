New Delhi, February 5: A new scam involving fraudulent calls from fake Blue Dart executives is making the rounds, tricking unsuspecting individuals into compromising their personal and financial security. The scam involves a deceptive delivery failure notification and a suspicious call forwarding request.

Online shopping for groceries, household items, and clothing has become a daily norm. While platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Swiggy ensure fast deliveries with dedicated fleets, many businesses still rely on traditional courier services such as India Post, Delhivery, DTDC, and Blue Dart for fulfilling their online orders efficiently. Unfortunately, this reliance has created an opportunity for fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting individuals, taking advantage of the trust placed in these communications. What Is Brushing Scam? How To Identify and Protect Yourself From Fraudsters Targeting Online Shoppers? All You Need To Know.

What Is the ‘Blue Dart’ Delivery Scam?

Scammers posing as Blue Dart executives call victims, claiming their package could not be delivered because they were unreachable. To resolve the issue, the fraudster offers to connect them with the delivery agent and sends a text message containing a suspicious number to dial.

An example message reads:

“Thank you for Contacting BlueDart Express. Your order from BlueDart Express AWB - 7725953HTA742113 is undelivered because the customer is not contactable. You may call delivery Number 218929284566# Delivery Boy Name - Vignesh E-mail - support.bluedart.in Website - www.bluedart.com.”

The message appears genuine, but the number provided is not a regular contact number. Instead, it contains a code that activates call forwarding when dialed, allowing scammers to divert all incoming calls, including crucial banking and OTP verification calls, to their own devices. What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here’s How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

Once call forwarding is enabled, fraudsters can intercept OTPs, access bank accounts, and commit identity theft, leaving victims at financial risk.

How To Protect Yourself from the ‘Blue Dart’ Delivery Scam?

Be Wary of Unknown Calls

Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers claiming to be delivery executives. Verify delivery status directly from the official website or customer service.

Never Dial Suspicious Codes

Do not dial numbers that include * and #, as they may activate hidden call forwarding or other phone settings.

Check Call Forwarding Settings

Regularly monitor your phone’s call forwarding settings to ensure no unauthorised diversions are enabled.

Stay Informed

Keep yourself updated on the latest scams through trusted sources to avoid falling prey to fraud.

Educate Family and Friends

Share this information to protect others from similar scams.

By staying alert and following these precautions, you can safeguard yourself from this growing cyber fraud and ensure your financial security remains intact.

