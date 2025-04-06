New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "One Nation, One Election," aimed at implementing significant electoral reforms, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced a nationwide campaign to garner support for this initiative.

This campaign will facilitate national discussions involving trade organizations and various civil society groups across all states.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, emphasized that Prime Minister Modi's visionary step will ensure political stability, economic strength, and good governance in the country, while also stabilizing and strengthening the nation's trade framework.

Under this campaign, CAIT plans to organize seminars, workshops, and interactive sessions through thousands of trade organizations nationwide. These events will focus on topics such as electoral reforms, economic impacts, and the positive effects on society and the business community.

The campaign is set to commence on April 10 from Delhi.

In the first phase, events will be held in all state capitals; the second phase will cover major commercial cities; and the third phase will extend to district levels. A 15-member National Campaign Committee has been formed under the leadership of CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia to oversee this initiative.

B.C. Bhartia highlighted that frequent elections disrupt the country's economic progress, slow down the implementation of government policies, and negatively impact business activities.

Conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously would provide stability to trade, industry, and the economy, aiding in the effective implementation of government policies.

CAIT Chairman Brajmohan Agarwal stated that the organization will disseminate information about "One Nation, One Election" to the general public and traders through this awareness campaign.

Conferences, seminars, and workshops will be organized in various states, featuring discussions with electoral and economic experts, as well as political leaders. To ensure expert participation, CAIT is reaching out to specialists in electoral reforms, economics, law, and policy-making.

Given the significant impact of this electoral reform on the country's trade, CAIT will collect suggestions and support from traders nationwide.

Praveen Khandelwal stated, "One Nation, One Election will strengthen the country's democratic framework, accelerate development projects, and provide stability to the business community. Frequent elections impose a heavy economic burden on government machinery and halt administration. Traders across the country, under CAIT's banner, fully support this historic initiative and will conduct extensive public awareness campaigns nationwide to ensure its success."

This campaign aims to bring together the trading community, civil society, citizens, and policymakers on a common platform to establish meaningful dialogue on the necessity of "One Nation, One Election."

Prime Minister Modi's visionary step is expected to fortify the country's democratic system and economic structure, positioning India as a new power on the global stage. (ANI)

