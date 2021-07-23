Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) To ensure the safety and security of women and transgender people in public transport system, the Calcutta High Court on Friday proposed a slew of measures, including installation of CCTV cameras in buses.

A division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal directed the central government and the state administration to express their views and proposals on the issue by August 12, when the matter will come up for hearing again.

The bench, also comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee, said that the mindset of a section of the society towards women and transgender people also needs to be changed and this should begin from school education level.

The bench, hearing a PIL seeking steps to ensure the safety and security of women and transgender persons in the public transport system, said that CCTV cameras may be installed in every bus in the state for the purpose.

It also proposed displaying helpline numbers, including a transgender-specific helpline, in all buses and at bus stands.

