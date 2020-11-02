Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has indicated that a decision will soon be taken on the state governments application seeking setting up of a constitutional bench to hear the Maratha quota case.

Chavan, a Congress leader who heads the Cabinet sub- committee on the Maratha quota, told reporters here that it is a very positive thing.

The Maharashtra government on Monday moved a third application before the Supreme Court seeking setting up of the Constitution bench to hear the quota case, the PWD minister said.

The apex court had on September 9 this year stayed the implementation of the 2018 state law granting reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and education and referred the matter to a larger bench.

The state government had subsequently, in the same month, approached the Supreme Court, seeking that the stay be vacated.

The Chief Justice has said that he will soon take a decision on the governments application on setting up the Constitutional bench for hearing the matter.

"This is a very positive thing, Chavan said.

To a question, the senior Congress leader, without naming any party, alleged that some parties have hatched a political conspiracy to pitch Marathas against OBCs to seek mileage.

I just want to say that the OBC quota will not be touched. It will remain as it is. Additional reservation will be given to Marathas... that is our position.

Marathas should get their reservation without touching the existing quota, Chavan added.

