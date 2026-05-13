India News

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 13 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination following paper leaks, asserting that such recurring incidents predominantly occur in BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to ANI, Viswam demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the Minister is directly responsible for immensely torturing the students and endangering their future.

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"Only this can happen in the BJP regime. For sermons, nobody can beat them. But when it comes to practice, they often forget it. How can a Government close its eyes to this? If PM Modi has any sincerity in his own words, he should throw away the present Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, from the ministership because he is the man who is legally and morally responsible for this big torture of the students and their future..." Viswam told ANI.

CPI leader's remarks came after the central government decided to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3. The move was made following allegations regarding paper leaks and irregularities.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

Following the cancellation of the exam, Opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped up his attack on the BJP-led government over the NEET-UG exam cancellation and alleged that "BJP is a partner in the theft" of the future of youth.

In a post on X, he urged people to find out the name of the National Testing Agency DG "during the NEET 2024 scam" and claimed that the BJP "rewards those who toy with the futures of millions of hardworking students".

"I want to bring a serious matter to the attention of the country's youth. Do one thing--search it yourself on Google: Who was the DG of NTA during the horrific NEET 2024 scam, and where has the Modi government seated him today?" See that? Get it now?" Gandhi said.

"The BJP rewards those who toy with the futures of millions of hardworking students like you in this very way--it protects them, and on top of that, promotes them to higher positions. It's clear--Modiji and the BJP are themselves partners in the theft of your future. The only rule in the market where your hard work and dreams are being auctioned off is this: the bigger the theft, the bigger the reward," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP government announced that the exam would be re-conducted on a later date and handed the case of alleged paper leak over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)