Leopard Attack in Karnataka: Govt Suspends Trekking in Forest Routes After 10-Year-Old Boy Killed by Big Cat

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Bengaluru, May 12: The Karnataka Forest Department has ordered the immediate suspension of all trekking routes frequented by wild animals such as leopards, tigers, elephants, and bears. The circular was issued on May 11 by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, following the death of a 10-year-old boy in a leopard attack. According to the order, the incident occurred on May 10, 2026, in the Nagamale forest area of the MM Hills Wildlife Division, where the boy was killed by a leopard.

Citing public and trekker safety, the department has directed that all trekking paths in forest areas with movement of leopards, tigers, elephants, bears, and other wildlife, and in zones prone to human-wildlife conflict, be suspended with immediate effect. Leopard Attack in Karnataka: 30-Year-Old Pilgrim Mauled to Death in Talubetta Forest Near Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

"This circular comes into force immediately and will remain in effect until further orders," the order signed by the PCCF (Wildlife) stated. The directive has been sent to: The Conservator of Forests and Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve; The Conservators of Forests and Directors of Nagarahole, B.R.T., Bhadra, and Kali Tiger Reserves; Deputy Conservators of Forests of all wildlife divisions.

The Forest Department has asked officials to take necessary action and ensure the suspension is enforced across all concerned areas. In a separate order, the Karnataka Forest Department has ordered that trekking and grazing-related activities in forest areas be suspended immediately if safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are not strictly followed. Dhar Leopard Attack: Big Cat Enters Village, Pounces on Forest Guard and Injures 4 Others; Search Underway (Watch Video).

In a circular dated May 11, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden said the decision was taken to ensure safety and accountability. The Karnataka Forest Department and Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board had formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to conduct trekking and camping activities in forest areas safely and responsibly. This was issued through a circular by the PCCF (Head of Forest Force) on April 18, 2026.

However, the department noted that not all provisions of the SOP are being followed strictly by the concerned staff. As per the circular dated May 8, all concerned staff must complete all prior preparations and strictly follow every provision mentioned in the SOP. "If it is not possible to comply with all SOP conditions, the related trekking/grazing activity must be suspended immediately," the order stated.

It further added that activities can resume only after a departmental officer certifies full compliance with safety norms and preparatory measures. "Until all SOP conditions are met and certified, no trekking or camping activities shall be restarted," the circular emphasised. The order was issued to ensure the safety of the public and trekkers in Karnataka's forest areas.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)