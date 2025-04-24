New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Leading public sector lenders Canara and Indian Bank on Thursday lowered their repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) by 25 basis points in line with RBI making home and vehicle loans cheaper.

Following the reduction, Indian Bank has cut its home loan interest rates from the existing 8.15 per cent to 7.90 per cent and vehicle loan interest rates from the existing 8.50 per cent to 8.25 per cent.

Also Read | Germany Sees Zero Growth in 2025, Blames Trump Tariffs.

In addition to the reduced interest rates, Indian Bank is also offering benefits such as discounted processing fees and zero documentation charges, the Chennai-based lender said in a statement.

With the RLLR reduction, the minimum rate of interest for all loans have been lowered, Canara Bank said in a statement.

Also Read | Germany Sees Zero Growth in 2025, Blames Trump Tariffs.

With the reduction, the housing loan is starting at 7.90 per cent while vehicle loan begins at 8.20 per cent per annum, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)