Shillong, Dec 7 (PTI) Trinamool Congress on Tuesday held a candle light vigil in Shillong in solidarity with the bereaved families of the 13 civilians who were killed in the anti-insurgency fiasco by the Army in Nagaland.

The vigil was held at Khyndailad city centre and was attended by opposition TMC Legislative Party leader Mukul Sangma, the president of the party's Meghalaya unit Charles Pyngrope and its MLAs.

Shillong wore a sombre look as scores of people with lighted candles in their hand braved the early winter cold to pay their respects to the victims, who were gunned down by the Army mistaking them for insurgents in Nagaland's Mon district.

The party has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to hand over a memorandum seeking compensation for the families of the innocent citizens killed.

TMC has also asked the Centre to come clean with its position on AFSPA.

