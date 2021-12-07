New Delhi, December 7: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Main Written Examination-2020 on Tuesday. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of the HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in to view and download their respective admit cards for HPPSC Main Exams 2020. REET Revised Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at reetbser21.com.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering required credentials- their user id, password - on the official website. The admit card will contain important details regarding the examination such as test date, time, name and address of test centre among others. Candidates are advised to follow guidelines given in the admit card. Scroll down to know how to download admit card for HPPSC main exam 2020. HPPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2021 Schedule Released, Exam From December 12; Candidates Can Downlaod Admit Card From hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Here Is How To Download Admit Cards For HPPSC Main Exam 2020:

Visit the official website of the commission at hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the home click on the link to download admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials

Download the admit card

According to the official notification in this regard, "The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates. In case of any query, the candidates may contact on telephone No.0177- 2629738, 2624313 and Toll free No.1800-180-8004."

