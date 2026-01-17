New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday reinvoked measures under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region after the air quality deteriorated in the area.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 432, in the 'Severe' category, as of 10 pm.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order from the CAQM read.

"Further, NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region," it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that pollution was not a political issue but a challenge to improve the national capital. She added that the government was supporting startups and exploring innovative solutions to make Delhi cleaner and healthier.

Speaking to the reporters here, Gupta said, "Pollution is not a political issue for us. It is a challenge to make Delhi better. The government is already doing whatever solutions we think are possible. Different types of products were presented here. We are giving support to the startups. The government is active. We will adapt all the best ideas for Delhi."

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 368 at around 7 am this morning, placing it in the "very poor" category.

In view of deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas convened a meeting.

During the meeting, the Sub-Committee reviewed the prevailing air quality in the region, along with forecasts of weather and meteorological conditions, and the Air Quality Index. (ANI)

