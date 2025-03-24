New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-I in Delhi-NCR after the national capital's Air Quality Index went to 206 ('poor' category) on Monday.

The CAQM took the decision after on the basis of daily average AQI was provided by the Central Pollution Control Board in the daily bulletin.

As per the decision of CAQM sub-committee on GRAP, all 27 actions as envisaged under Stage-I of GRAP - 'POOR' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201- 300) are to be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in NCR.

Various agencies including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR States and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been asked to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage-I under GRAP during this period, according to a release.

The Sub-Committee has urged the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter of Stage I of GRAP.

These include keeping engines of vehicles properly tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure in vehicles, keeping PUC certificates up to date.

The release said that all the agencies concerned are required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures for C&D activities and roads/open areas, which will become a pre-dominant factor in the coming months determining the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The release said that the Commission shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast made by the weather office. (ANI)

