New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): In view of Delhi's daily average AQI slightly crossing the 200 threshold, the sub-committee for invoking actions under GRAP of CAQM met today to review the current air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR and forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions.

Given that Delhi's daily average AQI has shown a consistent declining trend, with AQI improving to 191 at 6 pm and further improving to 186 at 7 pm today, the Sub-Committee opined that invoking Stage-I of the GRAP may not be necessary at this stage, according to a release.

The dynamic model and forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index by IMD/ IITM also indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to stay in 'moderate' category in the coming days with a likelihood of light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds.

The release said that the Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR accordingly. (ANI)

