Coimbatore, Nov 7 (PTI) The six accused in the car explosion, which took place in the city last month, were on Monday taken to a prison in Chennai while being escorted by a strong Armed Reserve police force.

Jameesha Mubin died in the car explosion in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple on the morning of October 23.

Police had arrested Muhammad Thalha, Muhammad Azharudhin, Muhammad Riyas, Muhammed Nawaz, Firoz Ismai, and Afzar Khan on charges of assisting Mubin for procuring explosives and helping to transport the items the previous night of the blast.

They were lodged in the Central Prison here, after being remanded to custody.

All the six accused arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were taken in a van on Monday afternoon to Chennai and are expected to be lodged in Puzhal Jail, police said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.

