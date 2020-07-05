New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The car of Delhi BJP's JJ Cell in-charge Neeraj Tiwari was stolen from outside his house in south Delhi's Jor Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning and was captured in a CCTV camera, they added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All College Examinations This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

Tiwari said his car was stolen from outside his residence.

In the CCTV footage, two people can be seen approaching the four-wheeler and later, fleeing with it.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot at by Unknown Assailant in Barrackpore, Rushed to Hospital.

A senior police officer said a case was registered and an investigation underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)