Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 24 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Pothencode police registered a case against Kerala Students Union (KSU) president KM Abhijith for allegedly giving false identity and bogus address while undergoing a COVID-19 test in which he tested positive.

Abhijith, who underwent the COVID-19 test along with another KSU leader allegedly gave his name as "KM Abhi" and instead of his mobile number gave an alternate number.

He, according to the complaint to police by Pothencode panchayat president, also gave an address of his Youth Congress colleague instead of his.

Based on the complaint, police conducted a probe and registered the case under Section 419 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (2) (b), 4 (2) (a) and 5 of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 based on a complaint by the A team led by Pothencode senior inspector has started an investigation into the incident.

"There have been repeated references to protests violating the COVID protocol in the state. The leader who leads such struggles has been accused of behaving in such an irresponsible manner. He has also participated in various events with senior opposition leaders," the Chief Minister said.

Abhijith has said in his Facebook post that it may be a "clerical mistake".

The KSU president also mentioned that he was in quarantine for last one week after some of his colleagues tested positive. He also said he has tested COVID positive and undergoing treatment in a house in Pothencode. (ANI)

