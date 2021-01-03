Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): A case has been registered at Mumbai's Vakola Police Station based on a complaint of a 25-year-old fashion designer who alleged rape by a charted accountant.

On Friday night, the case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the basis of the woman's complaint but the accused charted accountant, Furquan Khan has not been arrested yet.

According to a senior official of Vakola Police Station, the victim and accused knew each other for the last one year after they became friends on social media.

"The accused also demanded some money from the woman. But he was not paying her back. After a few days, she demanded her money back from Khan, but he started giving excuses and stopped taking her calls. Some months back, he called her and said he would return the money by personally meeting her. Next month, he went to her house where she lived alone," the police official said.

"On reaching her place, Khan said he would marry her and she believed him. However, taking advantage of her being alone at home, he raped her," he added.

However, the police said that the accused refused to marry the woman who has now filed the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)