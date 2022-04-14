Barabanki (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A criminal case was lodged against a civic body member and husband of a deputy jailer after a purportedly obscene video involving him and a woman surfaced on social media, police said on Thursday.

The video purportedly showed Ram Tirath, the husband of a former deputy jailer of the Barabanki district jail indulging in some obscene act with the woman in a housing colony for jail officials here, they said.

The deputy jailer had been retaining her official residence here despite having been transferred to the Siddharth Nagar district jail recently, the police said.

The FIR was registered against Ram Tirath, also a member of the Banki Nagar Panchayat, on the complaint of Barabaki Jail Superintendent Haribaksh Singh.

"The video of a panchayat member, who is the husband of a deputy jailor, has surfaced on social media. The deputy jailor is now posted in Siddharth Nagar. We have lodged an FIR in this connection," the jail superintendent said.

The city police station's in-charge Sanjay Maurya said an objectionable video of the jail colony has been reported to be viral on social media.

"The whole matter will be investigated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is guilty," he said.

