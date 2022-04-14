Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, along with Realme 9 4G and Realme Book Prime. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 via HDFC Bank Credit cards, no-cost EMI starting at Rs 4,167, and a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and more. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 Launched in India.

Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Are you ready to finally have a smartphone experience that is #GreaterThanYouSee? The #realmeGT2Pro starting at ₹49,999* Goes on sale at 12 PM today on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart *T&C Apply Know more: https://t.co/Pv8zI4jdUK pic.twitter.com/hxUgHTyl8l — realme (@realmeIndia) April 14, 2022

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 6. Coming to the pricing, Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 57,999.

