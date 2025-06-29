Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A case has been registered against two teachers for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy studying in a madrasa in Shikarpur area of this district and threatening to kill him, police on Sunday said.

The father of an 11-year-old student of a madrasa in Shikarpur area had lodged a complaint in the Police Station here and accused two madrasa teachers, identified as Shoaib and Farhan, of sexually assaulting his son on June 20 and threatening to kill him, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)(Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh.

TheP said that a case was registered against against the two accused on Saturday and Shoaib was arrested on Sunday.

Efforts are on to nab the second accused and the matter is being further investigated, he added.

