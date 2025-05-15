New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing the prime minister post by claiming that Narendra Modi has agreed to a caste census "out of fear".

He accused Gandhi of misleading the public on the issue of caste census and demanded that the former Congress chief apologise to PM Modi.

In a major policy shift, the government last month announced that the next decadal census will include caste enumeration for the first time since Independence. With the decision seen by many as a political manoeuvring, several parties have sought to claim bragging rights for it.

On Thursday, Gandhi on Thursday claimed in Patna that PM Modi agreed to hold a caste census "out of fear" of the country's deprived population, to which the opposition was lending its voice.

He made the remark at a charged-up interaction with students in Darbhanga district of Bihar, where he defied attempts of the local administration to thwart him from reaching the venue.

Hitting out at the opposition leader, Pradhan said Modi has been serving the nation carrying the trust of 140 crore citizen. By using abusive language, Gandhi has tarnished the dignity of this constitutional post, the Union minister alleged.

"For the Congress, only the dignity of the royal family matters. Apart from that, it has no respect for any other post... Go abroad and make abusive comments against the country and when elections are near, make objectionable comments about PM Modi ji who has been democratically elected by the people. This has become the Congress' style.

"Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people of the country for this language against PM Modi ji... the public was also misled about the caste census," Pradhan wrote on X.

He also claimed that the Congress never had any intention to conduct a caste census.

"While in power, these people usurped the rights of the poor, the oppressed and the deprived. Today, when the government of PM Modi is giving the deprived their respect back, the Congress is feeling pained.

"The statement of Rahul Gandhi is nothing but a lie and deception and the people of Bihar have made up their mind to teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming elections," Pradhan added.

