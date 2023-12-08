Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said only due to the completion of storm water drain work ahead of the monsoon season, a massive catastrophe was averted despite unprecedented rains due to the cyclone.

Normalcy has returned to most places in Chennai and nearby areas, which were ravaged by Cyclone Michaung, he said.

Soliciting support from all sections of the society for cyclone relief initiatives, Stalin said he is donating his one month salary.

He urged all MLAs and MPs to similarly contribute to the TN Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and thanked those who have begun voluntary contributions.

In a post on X, Stalin said a catastrophe on a massive scale was averted only as the government completed storm water drain work by planning well in advance.

In three days, normalcy has returned in most of the areas and in a few places, the relief work is on.

Heavy rainfall caused by cyclone 'Michaung' was unseen during the past about 47 years and more than one crore people were affected by the heavy downpour, Stalin said.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, after distributing relief materials to people here said drinking water and other basic necessities for people in affected areas has been ensured.

Only in some localities such as Pallikaranai, Mudichur, Perumbakkam, RK Nagar and a part of Kolathur, water-logging continued. Efforts are on in full swing to drain rain water in such areas, he said.

Meanwhile, bodies of two workers were taken out by rescue workers --after toiling for nearly five days-- from a huge pit at a construction site here.

A member of the NDRF's specialist team that was involved in the operation to bring out the bodies from the pit on Five Furlong Road said that by deploying divers they first figured out that the depth was over 60 feet, and full of rain water.

There were other challenges as well since the pit was filled with iron construction equipment and materials. Also, cargo containers customised for construction purposes had submerged.

Surmounting such challenges, the two bodies were eventually brought out on Friday, he said. TN State Disaster Response Force, TN police, Fire and Rescue Services were also involved in the operation.

Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, J Radhakrishnan, told reporters that the pit was approximately 80 feet deep and it was a private construction site where the basement caved-in amid heavy rains.

Though it was an accident, appropriate legal action would be taken. Separately, a probe would be conducted on aspects like violations. Portions of the road has also started caving-in, he added.

Agencies involved in the rescue operation including NDRF, State Disaster Response Force, TN Fire and Rescue Services would complete a thorough assessment of the site to ensure safety.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena added that 3 people were rescued on December 4 from that site and an FIR had already been registered by police.

To a question on vehicles that were submerged due to heavy inundation, he said the government is in touch with vehicle manufacturers to facilitate cost-free service.

Schools and colleges will reopen on December 11, he added.

Meena told media that power supply has been restored in Chennai but for some places which constitute only "0.04 per cent," and for such localities too, electricity supply would be back soon.

Transport services and supply of drinking water and milk is normal, the Chief Secretary said.

As regards water supply, there is big improvement and as many as 4,500 trips have been completed using 445 water tankers besides piped water supply.

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur in northern Tamil Nadu were hit by the cyclone and heavy inundation.

The state government has sought an interim central relief of Rs 5,060 crore and the Centre has cleared two instalments of Rs 450 crore each to Tamil Nadu.

Under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung,' Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet districts received a total of 109.41 cm rainfall (December 3 and 4). Poonamalle (in Tiruvallur district, a Chennai suburb) received 32 cm and Perungudi (Chennai) received 29 cm.

