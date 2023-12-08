Mumbai, December 8: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE and ISC 2024 board exam datesheets. The ICSE date sheet for the ICSE, i.e. Class 10 and ISC, i.e. Class 12 exams 2024, can be downloaded from the official website of the CISCE at cisce.org. The ICSE or the Class 10 exams will begin from 21 February to 28 March, while the ISC or the Class 12 exams will be held from 12 February to 2 April. CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Time Table Likely to be Released in First Week of December on cbse.gov.in, Know How To Check.

As per the official notification, the results of the ICSE and ISC exams will be declared in May 2024. The duration of the exams will be 2 hours and will begin at 11 am, however, exams on 29 Feb, 1, 7, 13, 16, 20, and 28 March will be of 3 hours, and the timing of the exams will be from 9 am. JEE Main Exam 2024: NTA To Open Application Correction Window From Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How To Edit Form.

How to Download

Go to the official website: Visit cisce.org.

Once on the Homepage, click on the "Notice Board" section

In the Notice Board section, look for a link titled "Time Table of ICSE Year 2024 Examination" (for class 10) or Time Table of ISC Year 2024 Examination" (for class 12).

Click the link to see the timetable.

Download it and print a copy for future reference.

Following the release of the date sheet, the CISCE board will be releasing the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 exams on the official website. Once released, students can check and download the admit cards by visiting the official website at cisce.org. Candidates must note that they will be given an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper. The distribution of the question paper may begin at 10:45 am, allowing candidates to commence writing at 11 am.

