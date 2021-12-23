New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday opened fire to disperse a group of alleged cattle smugglers who were forcibly trying to smuggle cattle heads on the India-Bangladesh Border. One alleged smuggler was injured in the firing, according to an official of the paramilitary force.

The BSF informed that at about 02:05 am, a group of around 20 miscreants were attempting to forcibly smuggle cattle heads from the area of border out-post Daribas in Coochbehar Sector (West Bengal) of the Guwahati Frontier.

BSF troops claimed when the miscreants were challenged, the alleged smugglers encircled and attacked the troops.

"In self-defence, BSF jawans fired from Pump Action Gun to disperse miscreants but they attempted to snatch the weapon from one of the jawans and inflicted injuries to one of them," they said.

"Sensing an imminent threat to his life, the jawan fired in the air from his weapon in self-defence but these warning shots could not deter the miscreants who continued to encircle the jawans," a senior BSF officer said.

"In self-defence and to deter them from smuggling, one jawan fired a few shots again," he added.

The miscreants fled from the spot taking advantage of dense fog and darkness of night but in the process, one miscreant got hit at his shoulder.

The injured miscreant was given first aid immediately at BOP Gitaldah by the unit doctor and subsequently evacuated to Civil Hospital Dinhata and further to MJN Hospital at Coochbehar.

"The injured Indian miscreant is an active cattle courier/smuggler and his wife is also involved in Trans-Border Crimes. The wife of the injured miscreants was apprehended by our troops on 11 Nov 2020 and currently, she is in Coochbehar Jail under NDPS Act," he said. (ANI)

