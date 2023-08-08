New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The CBI Academy on Tuesday joined the Interpol Global Academy Network becoming its 10th member which will pave the way for development and delivery of joint training programme and research projects, officials said here.

The CBI Academy, based in Ghaziabad, is a premier training institution in the fields of crime investigation, prosecution and vigilance functioning.

A letter of acceptance was signed by DIG (Training) Mohit Gupta of the CBI Academy with his counterpart at Interpol Glenn Martindale, Director, Capacity Building and Training Directorate based at Global Complex for Innovation in Singapore, through a virtual signing ceremony.

The letter of acceptance was signed after detailed deliberations with the international police cooperation body Interpol in consultation with the Union Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and the Department of Personnel and Training.

The three-year-old Interpol Global Academy Network aims to support Interpol in leading a global approach to law enforcement training, the CBI spokesperson said here.

"The Network has members in all regions and supports academic collaboration amongst Law Enforcement Training Institutions across the globe. The CBI Academy has become the 10th member of INTERPOL Global Academy Network. It is a step towards CBI Academy's growing engagement with International Law Enforcement Institutions enabling effective capacity building and innovation activities," the agency said in a statement.

The CBI, which is a nodal body for all matters related to Interpol, conducts several international training programmes through its academy based in Ghaziabad, neighbouring Delhi.

"Over the years, CBI Academy has emerged as a major police institution of the country and South Asia. CBI Academy has imparted training to over 50,000 police officers since 2005 including around 1,432 foreign nationals from SAARC Nations, Africa, South East Asia, Central Asia and West-Asia.

"Several programmes has been conducted in collaboration with foreign agencies like US Homeland, French Embassy, FBI, NCCU UK, NCA UK, RCMP Canada along with four Interpol Global Programmes," it said.

Speaking during the ceremony, Martindale said that CBI Academy is a premier training institution and extremely well placed to contribute to the Interpol Global Academy Network.

"The corporation between CBI Academy and Interpol has a tremendous potential to enhance policing outcomes in India and across the world. This collaboration will not only be highly beneficial to police personnel in India but also offer high quality capacity building, capability development and training opportunities to police personnel across the world," the CBI said in the statement.

The agency said joining the network will further enhance the CBI Academy's international visibility, provide valuable contribution to discussions of international and regional scope in the field of law enforcement education and benefit from knowledge exchange with other members of the network.

"Interpol will collaborate with CBI Academy on inclusion of CBI Academy courses in the network catalogue of continuing education, the development and/or delivery of joint training programme and the co-ideation and development of joint research projects," it said.

