New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Three officials and two private persons were arrested and a case was registered against seven accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday for allegedly demanding bribes from a private contractor.

The five arrested include the Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway, Habibganj, Bhopal; a Technician, Divisional Office, WCR, Bhopal; a Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India and two private persons in a bribery case, CBI said in a statement.

Also Read | Indian Economy to Grow at 6.1% in 2023: International Monetary Fund.

The investigative agency also registered a case against the seven accused on July 23.

It was alleged that the accused demanded illegal gratification from the private contractor for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design, permission for beginning construction work and passing of due bills of the said contractor, CBI stated.

Also Read | Internet Ban Partially Lifted in Manipur; Broadband Allowed, Mobile Internet Remains Suspended.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

"The five arrested persons are namely; Sanjay Kumar Nigam, Deputy Chief Engineer, West Central Railway, DRM Office Building, Habibganj, Bhopal; Rakesh Chowksey, Technician, Divisional Office, WCR, Bhopal; Ram Rao Dadhe, Deputy General Manager and Project Director, National Highways Authority of India and two private persons; Ram Sanjivan Pal, employee of M/s Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd. (Bribe Giver) and Narayan Das, employee of M/s Shreeji Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd," the CBI said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)