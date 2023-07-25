Imphal, July 25: The Manipur government on Tuesday the conditional restoration of broadband services in the state, nearly three months after the internet shutdown was imposed due to the ethnic violence in the state. Mobile internet services, however, will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

"The State Government has made considered decision to lift the suspension in case of Broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalised manner subject to fulfilment of the following terms and conditions and taking up with all possible safeguards," the notification said. In the order, the state government said that it reviewed the issues of the ban on the internet since May 5 and considered the suffering of the common people. Internet Ban in Manipur Lifted: Government Orders Restoration of Broadband Internet Service 'Conditionally in Liberalised Manner'.

"The State Government has reviewed the issues of the ban on internet since 03-05-2023 continuously without any break (except for the exempted cases) and considered the suffering of the common as the internet ban had affected important offices/ institutions, cohort of people on work from home basis, chartered Accountant firms, Lawyers, Health facilities, refuelling centres, recharging of electricity] mobile, booking for LPG, educational institutions, Taxation related offices, other online based citizen-centric services etc," it said.

The notification further read that the connection will be only through static IP, and the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being.

"Connection wil be only through static IP and the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being. No WiFi/Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.

The notification further read that the State Government decides to keep the suspension of Mobile Internet data adding that there are still apprehensions that "the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms on electronic equipment and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of lives and damage to public/private property.

"Whereas, the State Government decides to keep suspension of Mobile Internet data under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 201735 the preparedness for having effective control and regulatory mechanism for Mobile data services not technically feasible and there are still apprehensions that the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on electronic equipment like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of lives and damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other kind of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor," read the notification. Manipur Issue: Home Minister Amit Shah Seeks Opposition's Cooperation, Appeals to Adhir Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge, Says 'Government Is Ready To Discuss'.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

