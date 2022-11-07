New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested four persons including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a Constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a case related to Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) Recruitment Scam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar, ASI in J&K Police, Surender Singh, Constable in CRPF, Pradeep Kumar and Bajinder Singh. They both are private people.

In a statement CBI mentioned that they had arrested the then Assistant Sub Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police and others including a Constable of CRPF posted at 160 Battalion in the Chatha area of Jammu; packing incharge of the printing press of a private company, and a private person belonging to Karnal, in a case related to JKPSI recruitment scam.

CBI has so far arrested 13 accused including two constables of JK Police, one CRPF official, one ex-Constable of CRPF, one teacher of Govt of Jammu and Kashmir, one Commandant of BSF and one ASI of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

It was found during the investigation that the Packing Incharge of the Printing Press allegedly stole the question paper of the JKPSI examination while the same was being packed and sold the leaked question paper to an accused resident of Rewari who was arrested earlier.

It was further alleged that the accused based in Haryana contacted the other touts based in Jammu and Kashmir to solicit candidates for the sale of the leaked question papers. The touts of Jammu and Kashmir allegedly took the candidates from Jammu to Karnal (Haryana) one day before the examination.

It was also alleged that the said ASI arranged vehicles for transporting the candidates to Karnal. It was further alleged that the Karnal-based accused set for the hotel for providing leaked question papers to candidates at Karnal. The said Constable of CRPF allegedly provided leaked question papers to certain candidates.

The arrested accused are being produced before the court of CJM in Jammu. (ANI)

