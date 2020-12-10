New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a Superintendent of Post from West Bengal's Midnapore while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.3 lakh from a sub-ordinate for issuing his relieving order, officials said on Thursday.

Bikas Kanti Mishra was arrested on a complaint of a postal assistant who was transferred from the Manglamaro sub-office in East Midnapore's Contai division.

According to the complainant, Mishra demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from him for issuing his relieving letter, the officials said.

On getting information, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out an exhaustive verification exercise, in which the allegations were prima facie established.

The agency laid a trap and arrested Mishra while he was allegedly receiving Rs 1.3 lakh of the bribe amount, the officials said.

"Searches were conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused at Midnapore (East), which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 3.62 lakh (approx) and incriminating documents," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement.

Mishra was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Kolkata, which remanded him to Judicial Custody till December 23.

