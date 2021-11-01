New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The CBI has booked Mumbai-based Topworth Steels and Power Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating IDBI Bank of approximately Rs 63.10 crore from 2014 to 2016, officials said on Monday.

The agency carried out searches at nine places, including at Mumbai, Nagpur and Chhattisgarh, at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Besides the company, the CBI has also booked its directors Surendra Champalal Lodha, Abhay Narendra Lodha, Ashwin Narendra Lodha and Niting Golecha in the case, officials said.

"It was alleged that the accused entered in a conspiracy with an intention to cheat IDBI Bank and committed fraud in various credit facilities availed under a consortium of banks viz, Letter of Credit/Trade Credit Bank Guarantee (LC/TCBG), bank guarantee and cash credit limits. The account of the borrower company was classified as non-performing assets (NPA) due to persistent irregularity, thereby, causing an alleged loss of Rs 63.10 crore (approximately) to IDBI Bank," Joshi said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)