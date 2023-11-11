New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): With the arrest of the three accused, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal job racket allegedly operating in multiple states, the agency said in a statement.

A CBI spokesperson in a statement said that the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court.

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2023: 24 Lakh Diyas at 51 Ghats, Ayodhya Aims To Set 'World Record'; Tribals From Jharkhand To Take Part in Deepotsav Celebrations on Diwali.

"Incriminating documents like fake call letters, fake appointment letters, and fake training dossiers of job seekers were recovered during the searches, the CBI Spokesperson added.

It was alleged that the modus operandi of these accused was to approach desperate jobseekers who were preparing for examinations for the posts of various Central government departments.

Also Read | Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Ludhiana's Nichi Village, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

It was further alleged that for the past two years, the accused had been running a fake job racket and "duped crores of rupees from jobseekers".

The case was registered against six accused and unknown public servants & others.

It was alleged that the organized syndicate consisting of private persons were taking a huge amount of money (between Rs10-20 lakh, sometimes in instalments) in the camouflage of processing fees/ security deposits from prospective job seekers in various Central government departments and Public Sector Units, he added.

"The accused adopted the practice of setting up fake training centres in different states for a set of job seekers and conducted subsequent training for job seekers with the motive of attempting to show the genuineness of their modus. The accused also used to call jobseekers to hand over appointment letters and training call letters at actual government premises to present a genuine set-up," the agency statement added.

The CBI officials conducted searches at nine places including Patna, Mumbai, Bangalore, Mangalore & Dhanbad including two fake training centres at Sakinaka, Mumbai and one in Patna (Bihar) in which around 25 jobseekers were being imparted training after fake appointments for jobs, purportedly of various Central government departments like FCI, Railways, GST, etc.

"During searches at Sakinaka training centre, most of the job seekers were found to be from Karnataka and few were from Maharashtra," it added.

"In Bangalore, an accomplice of an accused was found taking two prospective jobseekers inside the GST office purportedly for signing appointment letters as per modus operandi to show genuineness. In Mangalore, the main two kingpins (accused) were also found preparing to set up a new fake training centre for prospective job seekers. All three were nabbed," the agency statement added.

It was also alleged that the accused had conducted fake training of jobseekers at Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Patna & Buxer (Bihar) and Bangalore (Karnataka). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)