New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The CBI on Monday started searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at multiple locations, officials said.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the premises of Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai, they said.

The agency has not disclosed the case in which the search operation is going on.

The CBI had booked Deshmukh and some other unidentified people under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty."

Allegations against Deshmukh had surfaced after the removal of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.PTI ABS

