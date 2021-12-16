New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Allahabad High Court judge Narayan Shukla in connection with a corruption case.

Justice Shukla is accused of favouring private medical colleges. The CBI had registered a case against Justice Shukla of Lucknow Bench under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is alleged that Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences was barred from admitting students in May 2017 due to substandard facilities and non-fulfilment of required criteria, along with 46 other medical colleges on the same grounds.

CBI along with other accused had registered a case against Justice Shukla in December 2019 under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

