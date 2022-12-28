Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 28 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted a report in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Thiruvananthapuram giving clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual abuse case linked to the sensational solar power project scam.

The CBI had earlier given clean chit to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader AP Abdullakutty in the case.

The allegations were levelled by a woman who faced allegations in the solar power project scam that had rocked the previous United Democratic Front Government in Kerala.

Last year in August, the CBI registered an FIR against the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, Oommen Chandy, Congress MPs Adoor Prakash, Hibi Eden and Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar for alleged sexual exploitation of a woman entrepreneur in connection with the solar scam case.

FIR also named AP Abdullakutty, Vice President of BJP.

CBI submitted the FIR in the Chief Judicial Magistrate courts at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The agency's Thiruvananthapuram unit is probing the matter.

The state government had handed over the cases to the CBI.

The complainant had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the accused when she visited them to apprise them of the solar projects.

Kerala Police had registered cases in 2018. (ANI)

