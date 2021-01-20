Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated the brother of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal and considered close to the Trinamool Congress, sources in the agency said.

Anti-corruption branch of the CBI questioned Mishra's brother after he appeared before its officials following a summon by the probe agency, sources said.

As part of its investigation in the cattle smuggling case in the state, the CBI had carried out searches at two premises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a look out circular against him.

On November 6, the CBI arrested Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also arrested Satish Kumar, a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, in the case.

Haque was also arrested in March 2018 by the CBI for allegedly bribing another BSF Commandant, Jibu T Mathew, who was held at the Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 with Rs 47 lakh cash. PTI dc

