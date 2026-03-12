Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha received a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

A team of CBI officials visited her residence in Banjara Hills and issued the summons related to a petition scheduled for hearing in the Delhi High Court on March 16.

Kavitha said she is consulting her legal team and will respond through official channels. She reaffirmed her commitment to cooperate fully with the authorities and requested that the legal process not be misinterpreted.

In a post on X, Kavitha wrote, "I have been served a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at around 12.30 PM today, informing me of the petition being presented in the Hon'ble High Court on 16/03/26. I am in consultation with my legal team and will respond appropriately through official channels. As someone who is confident that truth will prevail, I intend to fully cooperate with the legal machinery. Serving a notice when an appeal is filed by the investigating agency in a higher court is the prescribed legal procedure and I would request all the relevant stakeholders to NOT misinterpret this in anyway that could dent the sanctity of our legal framework."

Kavitha also referred to the earlier Rouse Avenue Court judgment in the case, which had dismissed charges and suggested an inquiry into the Investigation Officer. The CBI has since approached the Delhi High Court against that ruling.

"You are all aware that in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the Rouse Avenue Court also rejected framing of charges and dismissed the case. You are also aware that along with dismissing the case, the Rouse Avenue Court commented that the Investigation Officer should also be inquired into. The CBI approached the Delhi High Court against the Rouse Avenue Court judgment. The CBI officials themselves have informed that the hearing of this case is scheduled for the 16th of this month. We are discussing this matter with our legal team!! With truth on my side, I will fully cooperate with the authorities," the post read.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed the operation of adverse remarks made against the CBI and the investigating officer in the trial court's order that discharged all 23 accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The HC also directed the trial court to defer proceedings in the connected Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case until the matter is heard further by the High Court.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma passed the directions while hearing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the discharge order. The court also issued notice to the other side, as none appeared on behalf of the 23 respondents, involving Aam Aadmi Party senior leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, during the hearing. (ANI)

